The Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered the mandatory fight between WBA super flyweight super champion Juan Francisco Estrada and WBA regular champion Joshua Franco. Communication has been sent to the teams of both fighters, who will have 30 days to negotiate the fight from February 9 to March 11, 2022.

The Committee could call a purse bid if the teams do not reach an agreement in the corresponding period or if any of the parties refuses to sign the contract. The ordering of this fight is another move towards the world title reduction plan that the WBA has put in place since August of last year.