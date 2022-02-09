February 9, 2022
Detroit Brawl series returns March 5

Salita Promotions will present another edition of the “Detroit Brawl” series on March 5 in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Heavyweights take center stage in the main event as spoiler Robert Simms (11-3, 3 KOs) faces undefeated Moses “ThunderHands” Johnson (8-0, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder.

Often fighting as the B side of the bout sheet, Sims has taken upset victories over then 15-1 Joe Cusumano (W 6), then 8-0-2 Colby Madison (W 8), and in his last ring appearance, a unanimous decision over then 8-1 Aaron Quintana last March.

Featured in the co-main event will be super middleweight Winfred Harris Jr. (21-1-1, 10 KOs). Also seeing action will be undefeated middleweight terror Marlon Harrington (6-0, 5 KOs), as well as former amateur stars Joseph “Sug” Hicks Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), and Joshua Pagan (1-0, 1 KO) in separate four-rounders.

All undercard opponents will be announced shortly.

