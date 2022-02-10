DAZN is reportedly looking to lock down an $85 million two-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez. According to ESPN, the proposed fights are May 7 against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and September 17 against Gennadiy Golovkin.

The proposed date for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is April 23.

Famed super middleweight journeyman Lewis van Poetsch (9-137-2, 2 KOs) will be making a rare televised appearance in a four-rounder on Friday’s ESPN+ card.

The latest Probellum signings are IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards, unbeaten super bantamweight Shabaz Masoud (9-0, 2 KOs), and the McGrail brothers (Peter and Joe).

Wasserman Boxing won the purse bid for the British Middleweight title contest between Linus Udofia (17-0, 9 KOs) and Denzel Bentley (15-1-1, 13 KOs).