DAZN is reportedly looking to lock down an $85 million two-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez. According to ESPN, the proposed fights are May 7 against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and September 17 against Gennadiy Golovkin.
The proposed date for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is April 23.
Famed super middleweight journeyman Lewis van Poetsch (9-137-2, 2 KOs) will be making a rare televised appearance in a four-rounder on Friday’s ESPN+ card.
The latest Probellum signings are IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards, unbeaten super bantamweight Shabaz Masoud (9-0, 2 KOs), and the McGrail brothers (Peter and Joe).
Wasserman Boxing won the purse bid for the British Middleweight title contest between Linus Udofia (17-0, 9 KOs) and Denzel Bentley (15-1-1, 13 KOs).
Will give Canelo respect if he does this. Especially for the Bivol part. He’s a good fighter, probably in his prime. GGG deserves a shot, since he definitely won one of the two fights and maybe even both. He’s old and inactive now and the fight won’t be at his best weight, but I’d still love to see it happen. He should fight GGG first because I’m not so sure he beats Bivol at 175.
Willis, I agree GGG is not the same fighter now due to his aging process. Alvarez will win their third showdown when it goes down. Alvarez pulling off some tricks like Oscar once taught him… Cherry-pick your opponent when the timing is perfect to set a win up for yourself. Cherry-pick means opponent getting older and slower. Guaranteed victory and good paycheck to boot.
Idk about this one scoobs. Seems fair since GGG has always cherry picked his opponents, hasnt he? Brook, Rolls, Maritrosyan, wade, and even Szeremeta. None of those guys had any business in the ring with him tbh. He had a chance to fight Charlo, Andrade but didnt take it. To be fair, d’chenko put a beating on GGG but didnt see GGG chasing a rematch to see who the real winner was. Jus saying bud.
Willis, idk man, i wld have to respectfully disagree. I dont think GGG deserves it. And as for staying inactive, that is his fault. Hes been called out many a times especially by Charlo and Andrade and crikckets from that dude. Hes all about the rematch when its its his favor. He shld have given D’chenko the rematch HE deserved. Dont u think?
April 23 would be nice, but… has either Fury or Whyte, you know, actually signed a contract yet? It’s funny how everyone seems to think the WBC imposing a purse bid somehow obligates these guys to actually get in a ring with one another.
the GGG ship has sailed…..(for so many reasons)
and yes, ggg won the 1st fight and the 2nd one was very close. but now, who cares about a 3rd fight…
The real fight should be GGG vs Charlo or GGG vs Andrade. Then and only then should GGG get a shot at Canelo. We know Charlo will be free if Canelo goes with Bivol.
At this rate, by the time he retires, Canelo will have easily surpassed Floyd Mayweather as the biggest boxing paid super star in history…
I say Go For It!