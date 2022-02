WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) will defend his world title against mandatory challenger Paul Butler (33-2, 15 KOs) on April 22 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Casimero and Butler were originally slated to meet last December, but Casimero pulled out before the fight due to illness.

Former WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding (29-2, 17 KOs) will also see action on the Probellum-promoted card.