ESPN1 Weights from London Danny Dignum 159.4 vs. Grant Dennis 159.9

(WBO European middleweight title) Lee McGregor 121.5 vs. Diego Ruiz 122.3

Joe Giles 170.3 vs. Lewis van Poetsch 180

Bilal Fawaz 154.5 vs. Vladimir Fleischhauer 153.5

Paul Ryan 155.2 vs. CJ Wood 157.4

George Mitchell 160 vs. Vasif Mamedov 160.3

Jordan Flynn 137.3 vs. Marian Marius Istrate 135.8 Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: MTK Global

TV: ESPN+ Casimero-Butler set for April 22

