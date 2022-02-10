Daniel Jacobs and John Ryder faced off at the final press conference ahead of their WBA super middleweight eliminator on Saturday night at London’s Alexandra Palace, live on DAZN.

Daniel Jacobs: “I’m a decorated fighter, one bad performance doesn’t define my career. This whole notion of my career is done if I don’t win, I get that the importance of this fight is to put us back into title contention. My career is far from over, I have a lot more that I want to continue and accomplish, I want to be able to have that hall of fame talk that me and my trainer have always talked about since we laced the first pair of gloves in my first professional fight.

“For me this is more motivation to know that people think this way and it’s so cruel and harsh to fighters with one loss, that’s more motivation for me to go inside that ring and to put it all on the line. I understand the importance of this fight and to put me back into position which I want to create history.”

John Ryder: “It’s a fight I’ve been craving for a long time, I know your [Eddie] ears have been on fire when the phone’s been ringing and Tony’s been on the case but listen, you’ve delivered. A massive name in the UK and on my doorstep at Ally Pally, it doesn’t get much bigger than this for me.”