Female super welterweight Natasha ‘Miss GB’ Jonas (10-2-1, 7 KOs) will now face former world champion Chris ‘El Bombon Asesino’ Namus (25-6, 8 KOs) for the vacant WBO female world title on February 19 at the AO Arena Manchester in the co-feature on the blockbuster BOXXER Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook card on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and ESPN+ in the US. Jonas was set to fight Ewa Piatkowska for the crown, but Piatkowska contracted Covid and was forced to withdraw.

The undercard includes Olympic super heavyweight hero Frazer Clarke will make his highly anticipated professional debut and will bypass the traditional four-round entry and go straight into a six-rounder vs. TBA.

Also in action, Charlie Schofield (17-1, 1 KO) makes the first defense of his English super middleweight belt against Germaine ‘G-Man’ Brown (11-0, 3 KOs).

Middleweight Brad Rea (11-0, 4 KOs) returns to the ring for an eight-round contest against undefeated southpaw Craig McCarthy (8-0-1, 2 KOs).

Unbeaten cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley (4-0-0, 2 KOs) will face Willbeforce ‘Black Mamba’ Shihepo (25-13, 18 KOs).

Brothers Adam and Hassan Azim kick off their year featuring on the undercard of their idol Amir Khan. They started boxing after watching Khan’s fights and, being also of Pakistani heritage, are keen to carry the torch he lit.

Also keeping the show in the family will be Amir Khan’s cousin Abdul Khan (2-0, o KOs) who has his third pro fight in a four-round featherweight contest against Ricky Starkey.

Finally, unbeaten super bantamweight prospect Ibrahim Nadim (5-0, 0 KOs) looks to maintain his record when he takes on Taka Bembere in a four round contest.