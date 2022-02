Weights from Detroit Night of Knockouts XX By Brad Snyder/The Undercard Derick Miller Jr. 204.9 vs. Dennis Vance 267.9

Nicole Reinhart 136 vs. Gabrielle Hayes 135

Munib Al Salmani ?? vs. Keaton Gatzmer 133.4

Dwane Taylor 145 vs. Derek Reyes 149.7

Henry Wright 202.9 vs. Michael Shipp 207.3

Sam Rizzo 130.6 vs. Reginald Rayford 129.3

Michael Futrell Cruz 142.8 vs. Clayton Crosslan 151.9 Venue: The Soundboard / Motor City Casino and Hotel

Promoter: CLIP Promotions Jacobs, Ryder make weight Khan-Brook undercard lineup

