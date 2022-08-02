August 1, 2022
Boxing News

WBA orders Dalakian-Jimenez

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the fight between WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian and his mandatory challenger David “Medallita” Jimenez. The Committee gave a period of 30 days to the parties to negotiate that will end on August 30. If no agreement is reached or if any of the parties refuses, an auction may be called.

WBA championship rule 11 states that the champion must defend the title against the official challenger every 9 months from the date on which he became champion. In Dalakian’s case, he made his last mandatory fight on November 20, 2021 and that is why he must fight Jimenez.

