The World Boxing Council has ordered a period of free negotiations for José Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) and Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) to face each other for the vacant super lightweight world title. If there is no agreement during this period, the WBC will hold an purse bid in accordance with the WBC Rules and Regulations, on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022. Previously, the WBC had ordered a fight between Zepeda and former champion José Ramírez, but the latter will marry his girlfriend in October, so he will not be available to fight.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Prograis – Zepeda is a fantastic fight. The winner can fight Ramirez. So many really good fighters at 140, should be some excellent fights when Taylor vacates the other 2 belts (or Catterall beats him).
Excellent matchup that will make it right what the WBA made wrong by ordering Puello vs Akhmedov for the vacant title, leaving outside Barroso and Prograis.
The addition of Teofimo Lopez and Ryan Garcia make the 140 division a bit of mined field, watch your step boys.
Good for Prograis. Should be an excellent fight.