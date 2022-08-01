The World Boxing Council has ordered a period of free negotiations for José Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) and Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) to face each other for the vacant super lightweight world title. If there is no agreement during this period, the WBC will hold an purse bid in accordance with the WBC Rules and Regulations, on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022. Previously, the WBC had ordered a fight between Zepeda and former champion José Ramírez, but the latter will marry his girlfriend in October, so he will not be available to fight.

