August 2, 2022
Boxing News

Bopape retains SA middleweight title

By Ron Jackson

John “Section 29” Bopape retained his South African middleweight title for the first time when he stopped the mandatory challenger Snamiso Ntuli from eMnambithi Ladysmith, KwaZulu/Natal, in the eighth round at the Multi-Purpose Hall in Soweto on Sunday.

The big punching 31-year-old Bopape (12-8, 11 KOs), who won the title with an eleventh-round stoppage win over Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo from Eshowe in Bloemfontein on 29 April, was in control from the opening round. This was a return fight with Bopape winning on a third knockout in a non-title fight on 6 May 2018.

The 26-year-old Ntuli (6-5, 3 KOs) lasted longer the second time around but it was the strength and experience of the champion that prevailed in the end.

