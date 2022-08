By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF and WBC 118lb female champion Susie Ramadan (28-3, 12 KOs) returns to the ring on August 20 against former WBO 115lb champion Tomoko Okuda (7-3-1, 1 KO) over eight rounds at the Melbourne Pavilion at Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Ramadan was last in action against Gretel de Paz scoring an eight round points decision in 2020. Okuda is coming off a ten round points loss to Miyo Yoshida in a WBO 115lb title bout in 2021.