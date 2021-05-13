The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has called a purse bid for the mandatory 122lb bout between super champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev and challenger Ronny Ríos. The bid will take place on Monday, May 24th at 10:00 A.M. Panamá Time, and will be held via Zoom. The pioneer organization informed all promoters interested in the fight.

Carlos Chávez, Championships Committee chairman will be presiding over the bidding. The minimum amount to participate in the bidding process will be US$ 150,000 and the purse will be distributed 75% for Akhmadaliev and 25% for Ríos.

The mandatory fight between Akhmadaliev and Ríos was ordered on April 6th and the deadline for negotiations expired on May 6th. Since no agreement was reached between the parties, the WBA Championships Committee called a purse bids pursuant to its regulations.