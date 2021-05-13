EstrellaTV’s “Boxeo EstrellaTV“ returns on Friday, May 28 with a WBA world title fight from Mexico City. The night is headlined by current WBA light flyweight champion Carlos Antonio Canizales (22-0, 7 KOs) against Esteban Bermudez (13-3, 9 KOs) in a 12-rounder. The undefeated Cañizales last fought in 2019 when he beat Sho Kimura for the title via unanimous decision.

In the co-feature, super bantamweight Belmar Preciado (21-3, 14 KOs) meets three-time world title challenger David “Severo” Carmona (21-6, 9 KOs) for the WBC Fecarbox title.