Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. ET for the highly anticipated exhibition showdown between boxing great and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Floyd “Money” Mayweather and social media personality Logan Paul taking place Sunday, June 6 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and headlining a Showtime PPV event. Tickets for the live event range from $150 to $3,000.
The pay-per-view telecast will feature a pair of notable professional boxing showdowns, as WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal and two-division world champion Badou Jack meet in a rematch, and former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd returns to the ring to face Luis Arias in a ten-rounder.
In a fourth PPV bout, former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson will make his boxing debut in an exhibition match against an opponent to be announced.
And on a Sunday???
I’m sure this will sell out! And it’s an added bonus having Chad Ochocinco ummm…. Johnson making his pro-debut on there!
Hard pass. Hard pass.
Ticket alert…hahaha; should be YouTube replay alert hahaha!
Yes, ever so true…..
Hopefully Chad doesn’t embarrass himself, ala Nate Robinson. Nate had a pretty good NBA career, but whoever saw him leaving that puddle of drool on the canvas vs. Paul will probably think of that first whenever they think of him. A lot of Chad’s fans will be looking for the replay of this fight on YouTube I’m sure out of curiosity. Whatever happens will be remembered for a long time (see Jose Canseco & Ed “Too Tall” Jones).