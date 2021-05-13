Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. ET for the highly anticipated exhibition showdown between boxing great and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Floyd “Money” Mayweather and social media personality Logan Paul taking place Sunday, June 6 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and headlining a Showtime PPV event. Tickets for the live event range from $150 to $3,000.

The pay-per-view telecast will feature a pair of notable professional boxing showdowns, as WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal and two-division world champion Badou Jack meet in a rematch, and former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd returns to the ring to face Luis Arias in a ten-rounder.

In a fourth PPV bout, former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson will make his boxing debut in an exhibition match against an opponent to be announced.