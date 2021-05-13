Former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (28-3, 13 KOs) has set his aim on another title. Pedraza will take on the undefeated Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight tilt Saturday, June 12 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Pedraza-Rodriguez will serve as the co-feature to the WBO interim junior lightweight title bout between Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila. Both bouts will air live on ESPN.

Hammer Hands is planning to take down the savvy Pedraza. “I know what I bring to the table,” said Rodriguez. “There’s not one thing in his arsenal that’s sharper than mine. He brings the experience, but he’s been broken a few times. This opportunity is a long time coming. I’m focused. It’s hard to look at my two children and not be determined to go in there and break that guy’s ribs.”

The Sniper stated, “It has been almost a year without fighting. I can’t wait to get back in the ring, to bring home another win that will bring happiness to my people…I know that with a big win on June 12, I will get closer to a world title shot. That’s what we are fighting for.”

The undercard will showcase the return of undefeated welterweight prodigy Xander Zayas (8-0, 6 KOs) in a six-round bout. Zayas is coming off a first-round knockout on April 24 in Kissimmee, Florida.

“This is a classic matchup featuring a former world champion in Pedraza against a young kid in Rodriguez, who is eager to prove he belongs at the world level,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I am also excited to see Xander Zayas, who has grown so much as a young man and a fighter since Top Rank signed him as a 16-year-old.”