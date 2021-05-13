May 13, 2021
Boxing News

Salita Promotions inks Prince Octopus

Salita Promotions has announced the signing of former Ghanaian Olympian and unbeaten super bantamweight Prince Octopus Dzanie (21-0, 17 KOs) to an exclusive promotional contract. Octopus was a name given to him at birth by his grandfather, a former fighter who fought under the same moniker. Dzanie represented Ghana at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing China. As a professional, he is trained by Abdul Ramany Iddrisu and managed by Vincent Scolpino of VMS Boxing.

This Saturday, Dzanie will have the first fight under his new promotional banner against Kamarudeen Boyefio (11-9, 11 KOs) in Ghana. Salita says plans are already underway to bring Prince Octopus to the United States to live and train.

  • Call me doubtful. I wish him well but a 36-year-old who has been a pro for a decade, never fought outside of Africa, and has no real name wins in his 21 fights isn’t exactly a sure thing.

  • dimitri? prints Octupie? Teabiscuit finishin at the rear at the big A cuz..Ask for Big Jake hes got the bb cap on. 5th race…Just don drink the water for a while up there. nHi PH..

