Salita Promotions has announced the signing of former Ghanaian Olympian and unbeaten super bantamweight Prince Octopus Dzanie (21-0, 17 KOs) to an exclusive promotional contract. Octopus was a name given to him at birth by his grandfather, a former fighter who fought under the same moniker. Dzanie represented Ghana at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing China. As a professional, he is trained by Abdul Ramany Iddrisu and managed by Vincent Scolpino of VMS Boxing.
This Saturday, Dzanie will have the first fight under his new promotional banner against Kamarudeen Boyefio (11-9, 11 KOs) in Ghana. Salita says plans are already underway to bring Prince Octopus to the United States to live and train.
Prince Octopus next fight tentacly scheduled for next month. I mean tentatively. 🙂
Call me doubtful. I wish him well but a 36-year-old who has been a pro for a decade, never fought outside of Africa, and has no real name wins in his 21 fights isn’t exactly a sure thing.
