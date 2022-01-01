Last August, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), promised to begin the title reduction process and has delivered. When the process began, the WBA had 54 champions: 10 interim, 12 gold, 16 champions and 16 super champions. The first measure was to eliminate all interim titles and remove the gold from world championship status and request mandatory bouts or box-offs. There are now seven categories with one champion and 28 champions overall. There is still a long way to go, but Mendoza has affirmed that he will keep his commitment to fulfilling what he has promised.