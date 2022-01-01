Luis Ortiz (32-2, 27 KOs) vs. Charles Martin (28-2-1, 25 KOs)

IBF heavyweight eliminator

Ortiz is about a -350 favorite, down from -500.

Ortiz has been in with much tougher competition, but he’s also (at least) 42 years old. Both his losses are to Deontay Wilder. As for Martin, even though he briefly held the IBF title, this would be by far the biggest win on his resume if he gets it.

Frank Sanchez (19-0, 13 KOs) vs. Christian Hammer (26-8, 16 KOs)

Sanchez a 30:1 favorite

Unbeaten Sanchez is a ring technician, late sub Hammer is an experienced veteran. Sanchez figures to win a decision unless Hammer is woefully out of shape.

Jonnie Rice (14-6-1, 10 KOs) vs. Michael Coffie (12-1, 9 KOs)

Rice started at +250, but is now -175

Rice upset Coffie in their first fight but came in 15 pounds heavier here at 283.8 pounds. Can he do it again? Or is he just here for the payday? Biggest question mark of the night.

Gerald Washington (20-4-1, 13 KOs) vs. Ali Eren Demirezen (14-1, 11 KOs)

Demirezen a -250 favorite

WBO #14 Demirezen steps up in class. Washington has lost four of six against better competition than Demirezen has faced and he beat Robert Helenius, so can’t count him out.

Viktor Faust (8-0, 6 KOs vs. Iago Kiladze (27-5-1, 19 KOs)

Faust is a 33:1 favorite.

On paper, Kiladze, 1-4-1 in last six, looking like cannon fodder for hot prospect Faust, the Germanized name for Viktor Vykhryst.

* * *

Frank Martin (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Romero Duno (24-2, 19 KOs)

This lightweight fight on FOX in the lead-in to the pay-per-view could be the most interesting fight of the night. Martin is a hot prospect and 9:1 favorite. But don’t sleep on Duno. Yes, he got blown out in 98 seconds by Kingry, but normally Duno is pretty tough.