Weights from Hollywood, Florida Luis Ortiz 243.4 vs. Charles Martin 246.2

Frank Sanchez 239.2 vs. Christian Hammer 264.8

Jonnie Rice 283.8 vs. Michael Coffie 278.4

Gerald Washington 253.8 vs. Ali Eren Demirezen 256.2

Viktor Faust 233.3 vs. Iago Kiladze 216.6

Steven Torres 256.8 vs. James Evans 217.8

Frank Martin 137 vs. Romero Duno 135.8

Geovany Bruzon 226.6 vs. Lenier Pero 252.2

Maliek Montgomery 129.2 vs. Angel Luna 130.8

Atif Oberlton 174.2 vs. Ernest Amuzu 174.4

Alayn Limonta 145.8 vs. Ray Barlow 147.4 Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: PPV, FOX Ioka defeats Little Pacquiao, keeps WBO 115lb belt

