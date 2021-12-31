Luis Ortiz 243.4 vs. Charles Martin 246.2
Frank Sanchez 239.2 vs. Christian Hammer 264.8
Jonnie Rice 283.8 vs. Michael Coffie 278.4
Gerald Washington 253.8 vs. Ali Eren Demirezen 256.2
Viktor Faust 233.3 vs. Iago Kiladze 216.6
Steven Torres 256.8 vs. James Evans 217.8
Frank Martin 137 vs. Romero Duno 135.8
Geovany Bruzon 226.6 vs. Lenier Pero 252.2
Maliek Montgomery 129.2 vs. Angel Luna 130.8
Atif Oberlton 174.2 vs. Ernest Amuzu 174.4
Alayn Limonta 145.8 vs. Ray Barlow 147.4
Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV, FOX
Martin is getting spanked
I’m actually taking Martin in this fight, but I have no confidence whatsoever. he’s down 8lbs from his last fight for whatever it’s worth, but that was two years ago.
Maybe it’s distressing that Rice is 15lbs more for the rematch than he was for the first fight five months ago. I’m still taking him over Coffee though, who is up 7 himself.
hard to believe this is on ppv
Ortiz all time heaviest
So called boogeyman of heavyweight division, wont need a mouth piece for this fight,he can just take his dentures off…