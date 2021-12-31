By Joe Koizumi

Japan’s WBO junior bantamweight champ Kazuto Ioka (28-2, 15 KOs), 115, kept his belt as he earned a unanimous decision (118-110, 116-112, 115-113) over #6 southpaw compatriot “Little Pacquiao” Ryoji Fukunaga (15-5, 14 KOs), 114.75, over twelve fast rounds on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. The four-division champ Ioka, making his fourth defense of this belt, demonstrated a safety-first strategy, constantly piling up points without taking a risk by toe-to-toe exchanges of punches. Ioka seldom absorbed the challenger’s less accurate combos but scored with more accurate and more effective combinations upstairs and downstairs. Ioka, 32, would have been able to floor Fukunaga, a carpenter nicknamed “Little Pacquiao” because of his resemblance at 35, with more furious combinations in later rounds, but the champ didn’t accelerate his attacks to the fading foe probably because he was more anxious to safely prepare for a unification bout with IBF counterpart Jerwin Ancajas next rather than go for a year-end knockout that our aficionados had wished for. The ref was Katsuhiro Nakamura.

Promoter: Shisei Promotions.

