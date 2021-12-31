If no agreement is reached between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte by January 11, the WBC will hold a purse bid with Fury taking an 80-20 split. The Whyte camp was pushing for a 55/45 split. Promoter Bob Arum stated a 75/25 offer was on the table. If still available after the WBC’s ruling, this seems to be Whyte’s best bet.
Basically, Fury is getting paid 80% of the money pot to simply spar with Whyte on TV for our entertainment purposes? I think the word “boring” is written all over this one.
yeech.
Doesn’t the interim usually get 45% with the WBC?