If no agreement is reached between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte by January 11, the WBC will hold a purse bid with Fury taking an 80-20 split. The Whyte camp was pushing for a 55/45 split. Promoter Bob Arum stated a 75/25 offer was on the table. If still available after the WBC’s ruling, this seems to be Whyte’s best bet.