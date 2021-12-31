By Héctor Villarreal

After a successful year 2021, former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (40-6-1, 13 KOs) is preparing to headline another international boxing card promoted by his wife’s company, Laguna Premium Boxing.

“We got the ok from the president of the World Boxing Association, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza to announce it as a WBA Latin American KO to Drugs Festival to be held on Saturday, March 19 at the Emilo Royo flag football stadium, located just behind the legendary Roberto Duran Arena, with no less than 12 fights to be broadcast on ESPN, involving foreign fighters facing WBA world-rated Panamanian stars who performed well on our two 2021 events, such as former super champion Jezreel Corrales (25-4, 10 KOs) undefeated superbantam Rafael “El General” Pedroza (12-0, 11 KOs), hard puncher. Bryan “La Roca” De Gracia (27-2, 23 KOs) and KO artist Ricardo “El Cientifico” Núñez (23-3, 21 KOs) among others,” said promoter Rouss Laguna de Moreno. “We are sending invitations to the most famous personalities like Floyd Mayweather and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.”

Anselmo Moreno, who successfully won and defended the WBA Fedelatin featherweight belt on 2021, is currently world ranked as #2.