The World Boxing Association (WBA) continued to develop the WBA Academy on Saturday with the second online Judges and Referees seminar titled “How To Score A Round And Refereeing Procedure,” which reached maximum capacity once again and also had simultaneous Spanish-English interpretation.

Webinars with the presence of the best specialists have been one of the Academy’s projects and the public has had a great response. On the first event, made a couple of weeks ago, many users weren’t able to participate, so on the second event the intention was to give them another opportunity.

The world-class judges and referees Luis Pabón, Roberto Torres, Raúl Cáiz Jr., Octavio Rodríguez and Gustavo Padilla were in charge of the second webinar as well. Its dynamic structure, along with attendees’ participation, have been two of the fundamental aspects for the success of this initiative.

The WBA will continue to give seminars, such as the one that took place a week ago with the Medical Committee, and each time they will be extended to different areas of interest with the intention of contributing to the training of boxing personnel in all areas.