By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz, 45, says he’s been asked if he was interested in a charity contest with Mike Tyson. “I was watching Mike Tyson hit pads with one of my old trainers Rafael Cordeiro. And Tyson looked like the old Tyson, fast and speed and powerful. I was like, ‘Wow, Tyson’s going to make a comeback?’ All of a sudden two days later I get a phone call and someone started asking me, ‘What do you think about fighting Mike Tyson?’ I was like, ‘Really?’ This is the opportunity of my life. I’m in,” Ortiz said to TMZ Sports.

“I’m not sure if it’s going to be MMA or boxing yet. I haven’t even got that far. I think that we both have to be cleared by the athletic commissions.

“But, either or, I’ve been boxing for 20 years and my boxing skills have gotten better and better. I mean they may not be at the same level of Tyson, but has Tyson been punched in the face in the last 15 years? No he hasn’t. I have and I’ve been able to subdue everyone I’ve competed against in the last few years.”