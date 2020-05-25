After a long pause, professional boxing will close the month of May with two fight cards, then ramp up significantly in June if all the dominos fall in place. All events for the time being will have strict testing protocols and no spectators.

MAY 30 – PATZCUARO, MICHOACAN, MEXICO

Former IBF jr middleweight world champion “King” Carlos Molina faces Michi Martinez in a bout originally scheduled for the previous week. Live streaming on YouTube and Facebook.

MAY 30 – SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Former world title challenger Norbelto “Meneíto” Jiménez meets Eliézer “Campeoncito” Aquino for the WBA super flyweight Fedelatin title. Televised on ESPN Deportes.

Top Rank and Zanfer will have a full slate of fights in June as long as the local health authorities approve as expected. Golden Boy, Matchroom and PBC are expected to resume in July.