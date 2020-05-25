Meet super lightweight Kristian Laight. In his career, he compiled a pro record of 12 wins, 279 losses, and nine draws in a career that started in 2003 and ended in 2018. He never scored a knockout and holds the boxing’s all-time record for most losses in a professional career. At 39, he says he would still be fighting if he wasn’t finally forced to retire.

“It can be an easy, easy job if you keep yourself fit,” Laight told SkySports. “It can be easy money, potentially £1000 per fight. It can be a weekly wage if you have a good manager and you’re tough and fit.”

All of Laight’s fights took place in the U.K. and in 300 fights he went the distance 295 times. The BBBofC allows fighters like Laight to become professional losers to give new prospects experience and put wins on their records.

“I used the game and it uses you,” he said.

–