By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has warned Mike Tyson not to throw bombs at him if they have an exhibition fight. “If I ask him it’s almost like me being a bully saying I want to go against somebody I’ve beaten twice,” Holyfield told BBC Sport.

“I don’t want pressure on me that ‘you just want to fight Mike because you know you can beat him.’ If he hits me I’m gonna hit you back, that’s what boxing is really about. I’m gonna be 58, he’ll be 54, you talk about being in good health and doing things the proper way that respects it.

“Anybody that I get in the ring with, if I’m in there with my brother, if he tags me I’m gonna tag him back. If you don’t want me to throw bombs you’d better not throw no bombs.”