May 26, 2020
Saturday’s WBA twinbill has strict protocols

Saturday’s boxing card in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, with two regional WBA belts at stake, will be the first event to follow the new health protocol issued recently by the WBA Medical Committee.

Participants will be tested on Wednesday morning. Then the fighters and their teams will be under quarantine for 24 hours until results come back. Once they test negative for COVID-19, they will be able to go the quarantine hotel. On Thursday, Carlos “Teo” Cruz Coliseum will be disinfected top to bottom.

Everyone involved will be tested and no spectators will be allowed in the arena.

