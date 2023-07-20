The World Boxing Association (WBA) will do a “Back to Back,” staging its 102nd Convention at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, from December 5 through December 9. After the resounding success of the 100th anniversary convention held in 2022, the organization made the unprecedented decision to repeat the city for the first time in its history. On this occasion, the WBA will focus the Convention on promoting boxing as a vehicle for social improvement around the world.

“The centennial convention was very special and we were able to have a very strong impact with all the tools ‘The City Beautiful’ gave us. For the first time we will do two conventions back to back in the same place and this will be full of surprises and novelties. I can’t wait for the boxing world to see everything we have prepared,” said WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.

A large number of activities, forums and seminars will be available for attendees in intense days full of knowledge and entertainment. On Friday, October 8, there will be a professional boxing event.

As is customary at WBA conventions, there will be many special guests including boxing legends, current champions, promoters, trainers and journalists who will share with attendees in various activities.