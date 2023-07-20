By Jeff Zimmerman

Former 2x world champ Keith “One Time” Thurman got personal about his life outside the ring, his big fight with living legend Manny Pacquiao and why the Floyd Mayweather Jr fight didn’t happen. He also discussed why he never fought Errol Spence Jr when he was champion and breaks down the Super Fight between Terence “Bud” Crawford and Errol “The Truth” Spence and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.

