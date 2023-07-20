July 20, 2023
Keith “One Time” Thurman Exclusive Interview

By Jeff Zimmerman

Former 2x world champ Keith “One Time” Thurman got personal about his life outside the ring, his big fight with living legend Manny Pacquiao and why the Floyd Mayweather Jr fight didn’t happen. He also discussed why he never fought Errol Spence Jr when he was champion and breaks down the Super Fight between Terence “Bud” Crawford and Errol “The Truth” Spence and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.

  • Keith needs to stop Yacking and start fighting! Tired of his long drawn interviews of a guy who hasn’t fought in like forever

  • This is the fighter that I expected to fight spencer couple years ago

    But Thurman failed when lost against Pacquiao

    His loss with Pacquiao turn off his career mentally

    Actually pa quiso impressed me because I thought Thurman was going to win

    Then Spencer tried to use Pac-Man reputation since pacman was old but he got injured then old Pac-Man lost against ugas

    But we all know Pac-Man was out of his prime otherwise ugas would not last 3 Roy da against Pac-Man

  • Another PBC, Al Haymon, wasted talent. They have done more damage to the sport of Boxing than those alphabet ding dongs.

  • Lol, my goodness Thurman tries so hard to be articulate but he’s just a boring dude that sounds fake and I get extremely sleepy just hearing him yap on and on… my attention span just hearing him yap is about 5 seconds!

    BORINGGGGGG!

  • Mr. Keith I fight “One Time” in a lifetime Thurman… many more interesting guys in boxing to interview that are actually relevant

