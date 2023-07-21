Undefeated WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. showed off his skills at a media workout in Las Vegas on Thursday as he nears his much anticipated PPV showdown against WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Errol Spence Jr: “I’m not worried about being the underdog (Crawford is a -150 favorite). People can say what they say and have their opinions. I just have to go prove them wrong…I’ve been fighting the best for a long time. When you see all the legends of the sport, they fought each other and made historic fights. That’s what I want to do. Terence is one of the best fighters in the world and I’m one of the best fighters in the world, so we had to make this happen…I don’t know how much the size will factor into the fight until we get into the ring. They say he’s a strong guy and we’ll see next week.”

Derrick James, Spence’s Trainer: “We’ve been training and sparring a lot since Errol last fought, so it’s not like he hasn’t been in the ring. He’ll just have to adjust to Terence’s timing in the fight. It might take a couple of rounds, but once he figures it out, he can do everything he has to do…the perfect performance is a victory. I don’t care how he gets it, it’s just that he gets it. That’s what we’re working for.”