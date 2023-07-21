Heavyweight Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) will take on unbeaten southpaw Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature on Saturday, August 26 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Kossobutskiy was originally slated to face Jared Anderson on July 1 but was kayoed by visa problems. Ajagba-Kossobutskiy will be the co-feature to the heavyweight showdown between Toledo-born phenom Jared Anderson and Andriy Rudenko.
Also confirmed, Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs) will make his Top Rank debut in the eight-round televised opener against Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-2, 19 KOs).
Anderson-Rudenko, Ajagba-Kossobutskiy, and Jalolov-Ehwarieme will be broadcast live on ESPN.
The ESPN+-streamed undercard includes featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (8-0, 5 KOs) against an opponent to be named in an eight-rounder, undefeated middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (8-0-1, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, against Sona Akale (7-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder, 19-year-old lightweight prodigy Abdullah Mason (9-0, 8 KOs) will make his fourth appearance of 2023 in a six-rounder, junior lightweight Charly Suarez (15-0, 9 KOs) faces Yohan Vasquez (25-3, 20 KOs), and Ablaikhan Zhussupov (3-0, 2 KOs) returns in a welterweight clash scheduled for eight rounds.
Jalolov probably won’t even break a sweat in this one. Saw Ehwarieme fight Kossobutskiy, and he looked like a complete amateur in that fight. A lot of flailing hooks with both hands, and he didn’t seem to take a punch well (he was stopped in the 4th). He was also stopped in the 1st round by Rodney Hernandez. Very inflated record at 20-2 (19 KOs). Think Raphael Akpejiori, that’s about the level Ehwarieme is on.
So, if ajagba beats Zhan, will they match him up with Anderson? Another curious fight. Anderson is going have to ish or get off the pot soon. By his own words no one else.