Heavyweight Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) will take on unbeaten southpaw Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature on Saturday, August 26 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Kossobutskiy was originally slated to face Jared Anderson on July 1 but was kayoed by visa problems. Ajagba-Kossobutskiy will be the co-feature to the heavyweight showdown between Toledo-born phenom Jared Anderson and Andriy Rudenko.

Also confirmed, Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs) will make his Top Rank debut in the eight-round televised opener against Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-2, 19 KOs).

Anderson-Rudenko, Ajagba-Kossobutskiy, and Jalolov-Ehwarieme will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The ESPN+-streamed undercard includes featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (8-0, 5 KOs) against an opponent to be named in an eight-rounder, undefeated middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (8-0-1, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, against Sona Akale (7-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder, 19-year-old lightweight prodigy Abdullah Mason (9-0, 8 KOs) will make his fourth appearance of 2023 in a six-rounder, junior lightweight Charly Suarez (15-0, 9 KOs) faces Yohan Vasquez (25-3, 20 KOs), and Ablaikhan Zhussupov (3-0, 2 KOs) returns in a welterweight clash scheduled for eight rounds.