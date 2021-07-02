On July 2nd, 1921, the World Boxing Association (known as the National Boxing Association back then) was born. That day, Jack Dempsey, acclaimed by the press as heavyweight world champion, knocked out light heavyweight champion Georges Carpentier in the fourth round to become the first world champion recognized by a worldwide sanctioning body.

A few weeks before the fight, 13 boxing commissions met in the state of Rhode Island and established the NBA, which sanctioned title fights and established world ratings. 41 years later, the NBA renamed itself the WBA.

Dempsey-Carpentier was a unique event that marked several historic milestones for boxing.

1) It was the first time that a sports event of this kind had a massive presence of women (for heartthrob Carpentier) among the almost 90,000 fans who filled the seats of Boyle’s Thirty Acres in Jersey City, New Jersey.

2) It was the first million-dollar gate netting $1,789,238 paid in tickets from $5 to $50 (it was later said that promoter George “Tex” Rickard regretted not having sold the tickets at a higher price).

3) It was the first fight to be broadcast live on radio.

So it was on this date 100 years ago that Jack Dempsey became the first WBA world champion. All WBA champions since have followed in the “Manassa Mauler’s” footsteps.