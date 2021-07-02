Tapia Promotions presents “Warriorz on the Rez” on July 31 at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico. The promotion is presented by Teresa Tapia, beloved wife of the late ring legend Johnny Tapia, and will feature both amateur and professional boxing action.

Boxing notables Don King and James Toney are set to be in attendance. Johnny Tapia’s two sons Johnny Tapia Jr., and Johnny Tapia III are both scheduled to make their amateur debuts.

Professional fighters Abel Mendoza (29-0) out of El Paso, TX, Antonio Escalante (29-10) out of El Paso, TX, Clinton Chavez (29-0) out of Albuquerque, NM, Joshua “Pitbull” Torres (22-7) out of Albuquerque, NM, and Alonzo Butler (33-3-2) out of Chattanooga, Tennessee are all set to lace up the gloves in separate bouts.

Former Fightnews.com writer Christian Schmidt is set to be the announcer.

Tickets will be available for purchase via ticketmaster.com or through the website at innofthemountaingods.com.