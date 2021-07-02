The 10 round super bantamweight main event Thursday night saw local unbeaten fan favorite Hector Andres Sosa (12-0, 8 KOs) of Argentina stop Jeremias Javier Ulibarre (8-13-1, 1 KO) in round three in a fight for city bragging rights. The event took place at the Parana Futbol Club, San Pedro, Buenos Aires, Argentina with each fighter from Buenos Aires.

The two fought fairly even over the first two rounds with each having their moments. Sosa trapped Ulibarre about a minute into round three connecting with a two-punch combination to the body and Ulibarre took a knee. He beat the count but Sosa immediately unloaded more punches where the referee intervened and stopped the bout at 1:19 of round three.

Ulibarre was visibly unhappy with the stoppage but appeared still shaken from the initial body shots. Sosa remains South American super bantam champion. In attendance were former world champions Raul Balbi and Juan Martin Coggi who were recognized with each presented with certificate accommodations.

Rounding out the undercard:

Joel Mafauad UD Miguel Angel Correa 6 rounds super lightweights (Referee counted Mafauad in round 1 after he went down from right hand behind his left shoulder )

Laureano Sciuto Franco UD Facundo Huanque 6 rounds lightweights

Alfredo Jorge Luis Soto UD Rodrigo Gustavo Gabriel Roldan 6 rounds lightweights

Nazareno Silguero UD Marcelo German Rodriguez 4 rounds light heavyweights

Carlos Andres Tello & Sampson Lewkowicz promoted the event with TyC Sports televising