Heavyweight Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (19-1-1, 13 KOs) willl face former world ranked contender Mike “White Delight” Wilson (21-1, 10 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americans title and a WBA title eliminator main event. The site of the event will be the historic Madison Square Garden (MSG) Theater, New York. The pair were originally set to clash on the undercard of unified lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez’ (16-0, 12 KOs) title defense versus mandatory challenger unbeaten George Kambosos jr. (19-0, 10 KOs) back on June 19th but Lopez had to pull out of the fight due to it being reported that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

This will be the first installment of a new monthly series by Triller titled “TrillerVerz.” It’s a huge opportunity for both Hunter and Wilson to take center stage on the Triller app platform and historic MSG venue.

Hunter has fought the better competition of the two professionally fighting unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk in a cruiserweight thriller and drawing with former heavyweight world champion Alexander Povetkin, which many observers felt he deserved the nod.

Wilson held his own in his step-up fight which he lost to former world champion Denis Lebedev.

The pair have a history from their amateur days where Hunter was victorious in their bout. Hunter is well aware of the significance of fighting in the Garden and ready to put on a memorable performance.

“It’s special to fight in the Garden. It’s my second fight there. Ali, Frazier, and all the greats fought there. Looking forward to being the first world heavyweight champion signed with Triller! Ryan, Bobby, Peter, Snoop, Mystic Zach Let’s Go!” said Hunter.