Colbert heavy, King Tug makes weight Chris Colbert 130.2 vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar 129.6

(WBA interim super featherweight title)

*Colbert initially weighed 130.6. After stripping naked he weighed 130.2. He has two hours to lose .2 pounds. Michel Rivera 134.4 vs. Jon Fernandez 135

(WBA lightweight eliminator)

Jimmy Lennon introduced Rivera as “Michel La Zarza Ali” Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime Mendoza: We Are The Pioneers Hunter-Wilson at MSG August 3rd

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

