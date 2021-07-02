Chris Colbert 130.2 vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar 129.6
(WBA interim super featherweight title)
*Colbert initially weighed 130.6. After stripping naked he weighed 130.2. He has two hours to lose .2 pounds.
Michel Rivera 134.4 vs. Jon Fernandez 135
(WBA lightweight eliminator)
Jimmy Lennon introduced Rivera as “Michel La Zarza Ali”
Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime
He said Tug was looking a little chubby and then Colbert turns around and needs overtime to make weight. Damn!
absolutely no excuse for weighing in heavy, colbert knew he had to weigh in ,there should be a fine for the first weigh in coming in overweight, sorry thats how I feel
I hope Tug knocks this clown out..