July 2, 2021
Boxing News

Colbert heavy, King Tug makes weight

Chris Colbert 130.2 vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar 129.6
(WBA interim super featherweight title)
*Colbert initially weighed 130.6. After stripping naked he weighed 130.2. He has two hours to lose .2 pounds.

Michel Rivera 134.4 vs. Jon Fernandez 135
(WBA lightweight eliminator)
Jimmy Lennon introduced Rivera as “Michel La Zarza Ali”

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime

Mendoza: We Are The Pioneers
Hunter-Wilson at MSG August 3rd

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • He said Tug was looking a little chubby and then Colbert turns around and needs overtime to make weight. Damn!

    Reply

  • absolutely no excuse for weighing in heavy, colbert knew he had to weigh in ,there should be a fine for the first weigh in coming in overweight, sorry thats how I feel

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: