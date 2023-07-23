July 22, 2023
Boxing Results

WBA #4 LaManna stops Witt

WBA #4 middleweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (35-5-1, 14 KOs) destroyed Juan Manuel “El Principito” Witt (33-1-2, 25 KOs) on Saturday night at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. LaManna pressed the action and quickly broke down Witt. The end came in round three. LaManna dropped Witt three times to end it. LaManna claimed the WBA Fedelatin belt. Witt has now lost both fights since returning from a five year layoff. LaManna is also the promoter of this card.

* * *

Heavyweight terror Kristian Prenga (14-1, 14 KOs) needed just 1:22 to lay out Santander Sligado (32-16, 26 KOs) with a right hand in round one.

Unbeaten junior middleweight Justin “Time“ Figueroa (6-0, 5 KOs) pounded out a six round unanimous decision over Jeff “Relentless” Lentz (5-2, 1 KO). Scores were 58-56, 59-55, 59-55.

Super middleweight Nadim Salloum (11-1, 4 KOs) stopped Antonio Ocles (12-13, 3 KOs) in round two.

