Kiwi heavyweight Hemi Ahio (22-1, 17 KOs) got a referees’ stoppage in round six against 300lb Amron Sands (12-3, 9 KOs). A barrage of punches ended it at 2:12.

Aussie heavyweight Joseph Goodall (10-1-1, 8 KOs) upset Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (18-1, 13 KOs) with a TKO win in round six. Goodall dropped Shaw in round six and after receiving more punishment Shaw’s corner asked for the bout to stopped. Time was 2:55. Shaw, who was a 7:1 favorite, dropped his second straight after winning his first 18 fights. Goodall’s only loss was to Justis Huni.

U.S. Olympian middleweight Troy Isley (9-0, 4 KOs) ground out a 79-73 3x unanimous decision against Antonio Todd (14-8, 8 KOs) over eight rounds.