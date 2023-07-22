July 22, 2023
Boxing Results

Sosa KOs Jazza Dickens

Featherweight Hector Andres Sosa (16-2, 9 KOs) scored a brutal tenth round KO against two-time world itle challenger Jazza Dickens (32-5, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at Dubai Studio City in Dubai, UAE. Sosa connected with huge right that laid Dickens out cold. Sosa claimed Dickens’ IBO title.

This is the second consecutive night that an unheralded opponent has derailed a UK fan favorite. Last night it was super bantamweight Erik Robles shocking previously unbeaten Lee McGregor. Today it was Sosa breaking British hearts.

