By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Teiken Promotions announced a world title twinbill plus sensational prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa’s second pro bout on September 18. WBC, WBA light flyweight kingpin Tenshiro Teraji (21-1, 13 KOs), 31, will make a WBC mandatory defense against Hekkie Budler (35-4, 11 KOs), 35, South Africa, in the main event. Also, WBO junior bantam ruler Junto Nakatani (25-0, 19 KOs) will put his belt on the line against WBO#9 Argi Cortes (25-3-2, 10 KOs) from Mexico. Having made an impressive debut this April, Nasukawa will take on unbeaten Mexican Juan Flores Aceves (9-0, 7 KOs) over eight rounds.

Having scored an eye-catching demolition of Andrew Moloney in the final session in Las Vegas last May, Nakatani will make a hero’s return at Ariake Arena, Tokyo. Also, Teraji displayed a fine stoppage of Anthony Olascuaga in the ninth this April, and will show his improvement since. This show will greatly attract Japanese aficionados without doubt.

_

