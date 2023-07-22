July 22, 2023
Boxing News

World title twinbill in Japan announced

Twinbill01 2
From right, Nakatani, Teraji and Nasukawa

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Teiken Promotions announced a world title twinbill plus sensational prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa’s second pro bout on September 18. WBC, WBA light flyweight kingpin Tenshiro Teraji (21-1, 13 KOs), 31, will make a WBC mandatory defense against Hekkie Budler (35-4, 11 KOs), 35, South Africa, in the main event. Also, WBO junior bantam ruler Junto Nakatani (25-0, 19 KOs) will put his belt on the line against WBO#9 Argi Cortes (25-3-2, 10 KOs) from Mexico. Having made an impressive debut this April, Nasukawa will take on unbeaten Mexican Juan Flores Aceves (9-0, 7 KOs) over eight rounds.

Having scored an eye-catching demolition of Andrew Moloney in the final session in Las Vegas last May, Nakatani will make a hero’s return at Ariake Arena, Tokyo. Also, Teraji displayed a fine stoppage of Anthony Olascuaga in the ninth this April, and will show his improvement since. This show will greatly attract Japanese aficionados without doubt.

_

Smith is chasing legends and belts

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>