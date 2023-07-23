July 23, 2023
Boxing Results

Bohachuk annihilates Allotey in one

WBC #2 super welterweight Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) demolished former world title challenger Patrick Allotey (42-5, 32 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California. A Bohachuk right hand put Allotey down faced first. He seemed to barely beat the count, but referee Jack Reiss waved it off. Bohachuk retained his WBC Continental Americas title.

Unbeaten featherweight Omar Trinidad (13-0-1, 10 KOs) overpowered Roberto ‘The Ram’ Meza (15-4-1, 8 KOs) over six rounds. Meza down in rounds three and five and Meza’s corner threw in the towel in round six.

In a clash of unbeaten light heavyweights, Umar Dzambekov (6-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Kwame Ritter (10-1, 8 KOs) over eight rounds 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.

Unbeaten super lightweight Cain Sandoval (10-0, 10 KOs) stopped Jose Marruffo (14-12-2, 2 KOs) in round six. Sandoval dropped Marruffo in round two and got a referee’s stoppage in the sixth.

