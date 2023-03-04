WBA #4 rated middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle (18-0, 8 KOs) will headline in the main event of Reyes Fire Fist Boxing’s “Fire on the Bay” Saturday, April 29 at the Hilton Carillon in St. Petersburg, Florida. Coyle will defend his NABA title against the dreaded TBA in a ten round contest. The card will also be broadcast live on Reyesboxingtv.com.

In the co-feature, lightweight Willian “Babyface” Silva (29-4, 15 KOs) will appear in an eight-rounder against dreaded TBA number 2.