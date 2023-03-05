IBF #8, WBO #11, WBA #13 heavyweight Agit Kabayel (23-0, 15 KOs) came off the canvas to score a wild third round kayo over Agron Smakici (19-2, 17 KOs) to begin his second reign as EBU European champion on Saturday night at the Ruhrcongress in Bochum, Germany.

In round two, Smakici rocked Kabayel, who fell into the ropes and receives a count. Smakici tried to finish him unsuccessfully and was staggered himself late in the round. In round three, Kabayel stepped on the gas and dropped Smakici twice to end it.