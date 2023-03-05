Two important WBA eliminators took place on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England.

In a WBA super lightweight eliminator, Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) brutally stopped Lewis Ritson (23-3, 13 KOs) in round nine with a body shot. Ritson went down for a count of ten and then some.

In a WBA featherweight final eliminator, Thomas Patrick Ward (33-1-1, 5 KOs) was abused over five rounds by Otabek Kholmatov (11-0, 10 KOs). Ward was on the canvas three times before his corner threw in the towel in round five.