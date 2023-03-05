By Miguel Maravilla and Rocky Morales at ringside

Opening the Showtime Championship Boxing telecast on Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, undefeated 19-year-old middleweight Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KOs) of Phoenix scored a spectacular fourth round knockout over Amilcar Vidal (16-1, 12 KOs) from Uruguay. It was a feel out opening round as Vidal and Garcia starting things off. The southpaw Garcia connected with a solid straight left in round two, snapping Vidal’s head but Vidal kept coming. Garcia continued to fire away as he finished the round strong. Bleeding from the nose in the third, Garcia kept working away as Vidal stood in the pocket chipping away. Jabbing away and staying in close quarters in round four, Garcia rocked Vidal with a as he dropped him forcing referee Jack Reiss to stop the fight at 2:17 of the fourth.

Former world title challenger, Terrell Gausha (23-3-1, 12 KOs) impressively stopped tough but basic Brandyn Lynch (13-1-1, 10 KOs) by way of ninth round knockout in a scheduled 10 round super welterweight bout. The two fighters started out slowly but by the middle rounds it was a battle of Gausha’s skills against Lynch’s aggression. Gausha was just on another level and despite Lynch’s best efforts, it was Gausha who was landing the cleaner punches.

As the rounds progressed, Gausha turned up the intensity and with Lynch’s forward charging efforts, it was a lot of Gausha counterpunches doing the most damage. Early in the ninth round, Gausha landed a perfectly timed and place right cross to the chin that sent Lynch crashing to the canvas. Lynch got up on very unsteady legs to an indecisive referee who seemed torn between stopping it and allowing it to continue.

Although a stoppage would have been justified, the ref allowed action to continue, only for Gausha to land three clubbing right hands that deposited Lynch on the canvas, once again.

A stoppage at this point would again have been justified, but in for a penny – in for a pound, the referee allowed it to continue once again. Gausha again hammered Lynch to the canvas with the referee finally waving off the fight.

Time of the stoppage was 0:50 of the ninth round. With the victory, Gausha rebounds nicely from his loss to Tim Tszyu and puts himself back in title contention.

Welterweight prospect Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) scored a third-round knockout over veteran Justin DeLoach Dock (19-6, 10 KOs). Marshall knockdown DeLoach as the bout was immediately waived at 2:07 of the third.

Super lightweight Samuel Teah (19-4-1, 8 KOs) from Philadelphia by way of Liberia handed Enriko Gogogkhia (13-1-2, 8 KOs) of Georgia his first defeat in pulling the upset. Teah dropped Gogogkhia in the opening round and manage

Lightweight prospect Anthony Cuba (5-0-2, 4 KOs) of nearby Fontana, California won a six round unanimous decision over Darel Harris (7-21-2, 5 KOs). All three judges scored the bout 60-54 as Cuba dominated and worked his way to a decision.

In the opening bout, super middleweight prospect Daniel Blancas (5-0, 2 KOs) of Milwaukee scored a first round knockout over Kynndale Prather (3-16, 1 KO). Prather was down twice, and a crunching body shot is what did it as referee Jack Reiss waived it at 1:53 of the opening round.