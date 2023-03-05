By Rocky Morales at ringside

In an upset, Armando “Toro” Resendiz (14-1, 10KO) stopped former unified world champion, Jarrett “Swift” Hurd (24-3, 16KO) in the final round of a scheduled ten round middleweight bout on Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Resendiz pushed the action from the beginning with Hurd content to mostly throw counterpunches that enjoyed early success. It was a rough fight with Resendiz warned for head butts and Hurd twice warned for low blows.

By the middle rounds, the superior activity of Resendiz was the difference maker as Hurd was unable to find the counter punches to keep Resendiz at bay.

The eighth round saw Hurd’s face start swelling up like a balloon and he was bloodied, as well.

The ninth round was all Resendiz as Hurd looked like a shell of his former self. Only after the ninth round did Resendiz finally show some celebratory emotion as if he finally knew he had the fight in the bag.

Just as the tenth round started, the ringside doctor called a halt to the action to examine Hurd. After a few seconds, the doctor informed the referee that Hurd was unable to continue due to a severe laceration on his lip and, with that, the referee waved off the fight.

By way of knockout at 0:05 of the tenth round, Resendiz is the winner and instant middleweight title contender. Resendiz suddenly looks like a logical choice for a Jermall Charlo comeback fight / title defense.