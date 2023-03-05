Matchroom Boxing returned to Mexico on Saturday night at the Polideportivo Arena in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. In the main event, WBO #5 rated Angel Fierro (20-1-2, 16 KOs) retained his NABO title with a fine seventh round KO over the very game Eduardo Estela (14-2, 9 KOs). Fierro dropped Estela hard in round four and battered him to the canvas again in round seven to end it. Time was 2:59.

