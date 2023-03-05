By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas fought hard in winning a unanimous decision over a very tough Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (24-2, 16 KOs) of the Philippines on Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California to win the WBC interim featherweight title in headlining Showtime Championship Boxing.

Off to a fast start, Magsayo connected with a short right hand, Figueroa returned the favor as he landed a huge chopping right. Magsayo attacked in round two, backing Figueroa with a right hand, fighting at close quarters Figueroa connected inside. In round three, Magsayo pressed but Figueroa landed a thudding body shot, moments later Magsayo unloaded a series of punches to score and finished strong to end the round. Staying busy in the fourth, Figueroa and Magsayo fought at close quarters inside, both connecting and having their momentum.

The fight continued inside in the fifth, with Figueroa letting his hands go, Magsayo kept pressing. It continued to be fast paced and non-stop in the sixth with Figueroa getting a bit more distance boxing as Magsayo kept fighting on. Pass the halfway point and in the seventh, referee Thomas Taylor warned Magsayo for holding, moments after the Filipino slipped as Figueroa then began to stalk. Referee Thomas Taylor began the eighth round issuing a second warning for holding but soon after ward deducted a point from Magsayo. Figueroa then began to press but Magsayo returned connecting a series of left hooks but Figueroa continued to box.

Letting his hands go and swinging away, Magsayo was busy in the ninth, but Figueroa countered and mixed it up with the Filipino. Relentlessly fighting Magsayo and Figueroa were in the deep waters late in the fight. The tenth began with Magsayo unloading a barrage, Figueroa stood in. Figueroa appeared to be getting momentum as he began chopping down Magsayo. On the prowl, Figueroa sensed that Magsayo was fading. The championship rounds were not the best for Magsayo as another point was deducted for holding, Figueroa kept sticking to his plan as Magsayo appeared to be running out of time. In the twelfth and final round, Figueroa stayed busy as Magsayo sensed the urgency but appeared to be tiring as he dropped to his knees for a third time in three rounds. Figueroa pressed the issue to close but Magsayo fought valiantly to the final bell.

After completing twelve rounds the judges scored the fight 118-108, and 117-109, 117-109 as Figueroa wins a unanimous decision.